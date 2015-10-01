Andy Carroll to China before the end of this month.

West Ham United will try to off-load strikerto China before the end of this month. The Sun claims that club co-owner David Sullivan has sanctioned any possible deal and that at least three clubs from the Far-East have registered an interest.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is believed to be frustrated at the player’s lack of availability due to injury and is ready to cash-in before the transfer window in China closes on Tuesday. The 28-year-old is currently earning £130,000 a-week in wages and the club believes that it would be better to try to take the big striker off the payroll sooner rather than later.



The journal claims that Tianjin Quanjian, Hebei China Fortune and Shandong Luneng have all expressed their admiration for Carroll but any attempt to move negotiations forward has failed up until now. The East London club remain hopeful however, that business can still be concluded in the coming days.