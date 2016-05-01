West Ham to offload Inter, Juventus target Calleri along with Zaza
22 December at 10:09It looks like a former Inter, Juventus, Roma and Fiorentina target Jonathan Calleri could well be available in January.
According to an insider who spoke to the Sun, at least five players are set to be shipped out this winter, and they're all recent signings.
Simone Zaza, Gokhan Tore, Alvaro Arbeloa and Sofiane Feghouli are the other names on the list.
“It would be wrong to name names but we are identifying areas that need sorting out,” the insider added.
“Much needs to be done in January in getting players moved out.
Calleri was hotly pursued by Calcios best before opting for a move to London, where he's struggled to make an impact.
Owned by Deportivo Maldonado, the Argentine had previously shined with Boca Juniors and Sao Paulo.
Both Inter and Juventus were especially interested in the 24-year-old, with the Nerazzurri willing to loan him to a friendly club (Bologna or Chievo) for the 16-17 season before bringing him in at a later date.
This, however, was summer. Will both clubs still be interested?
Liverpool planning summer move for Torino star Hart
Former Manchester City man Joe Hart has become a star in Italy, but may not end up staying very long.
The Daily Mirror claim that the Granata shotstopper is in Liverpool's radar for a move next June.
Though Torino want to keep Hart, he will be very expensive for a club of that size, while Liverpool are in need of a goalkeeper.
Options Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have both flattered to deceive, with the Estonian having a particularly poor game against Bournemouth of late.
Hart moved to Serie A when it became apparent that Coach Pep Gyardiola wanted a better passer to play between the sticks, though it's not as if Claudio Bravo or Willy Caballero have looked any good. Either way, the Daily Mirror specify that the Shrewsbury native is deemed “surplus to requirements”.
Hart didn't have the best of games at the weekend, shipping in five goals from Napoli, being directly responsible for the third, which he palmed straight into Dries Mertens’ path.
