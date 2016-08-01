Moussa Dembele. After yesterday’s reports in

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham United have been told by Celtic to up their bid for young striking sensationAfter yesterday’s reports in The Daily Record claiming that The Hammers had made an initial bid of £20 million for the 20-year-old Frenchman, comes the news that the Scottish giants have told the East London club that they must table an offer of at least £30 million if they want to bring the player to the Premier League.

Celtic boss Brendan Rogers has stated that he intends to keep hold of the player until the end of the current season as the Glasgow club continue to dominate the domestic scene north of the border. West Ham did admit on their official website on Thursday that they had bid £20 million for a striker from Scotland but stopped short of naming the player in question.

Dembele has already scored 19 goals this season including an absolute beauty in last weekend’s old-firm game against Rangers.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler