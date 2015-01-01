As they get set to bid farewell to Italian striker Simone Zaza, West Ham United are set to pursue the possibility of bringing back one of their old boys.



Jermain Defoe. The 34-year-old is currently under contract in the North-East until 2019 and the Black Cats do not want to lose the player they see as vital to their chances of avoiding relegation this season.

The former England striker burst onto the scene whilst on-loan at Bournemouth from West Ham back in 2000 before going on to make nearly 100 appearances for the club from the capital. Boss Slaven Bilic is desperate to bring someone into the club who can score goals after the disastrous few months with Zaza which saw him fail to find the net once. Milan outcast Carlos Bacca is another name linked once again with a move to the London Stadium.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler