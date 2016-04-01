Bacary Sagna back to the capital. The

West Ham United are planning a move to bring Manchester City full-backback to the capital. The Daily Mirror claims that the Hammers will make a summer assault on the former Arsenal player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Sagna, who turns 34 next week, is believed to be keen on a move back to London after spending seven years at Arsenal between 2007 and 2014. Since his move to The Etihad Stadium in the summer of that year, the Frenchman has been blighted by injury but West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is desperate for a new full-back and getting a player of Sagna’s quality on a free-transfer, would be seen as a great move for the East London side.



Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has made it known that some of the club’s elder statesman will be off-loaded at the end of the current campaign and Sagna definitely falls into this category.