Reports in Spanish sports journal As , West Ham United are keen to bring Ghanian midfielderto the Premier League in the summer. The 23-year-old Atletico Madrid player caught the attention last month at the AFCON 2017 tournament and Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is understood to be a huge admirer.

Partey has found playing time at a premium in the Spanish capital however, having clocked up just 242 minutes in total this season in all competitions. Despite this, his displays over in The Gabon where he helped his country reach the semi-finals plus his versatility at playing either as a holding midfield player or just behind the strikers, could make him one of the surprise names in the summer transfer market.



The paper also understands that Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has also expressed interest in the player who looks set to be heading to a new club next season. Partey has a current deal in Madrid until 2020 which reportedly contains a €24 million release clause.