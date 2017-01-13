Andrea Ranocchia. The 28-year-old looks to be surplus to requirements at the Nerazzurri under new boss Stefano Pioli and recent reports have linked him with a move the Premier League.

West Ham United, Watford and Swansea City have all reportedly made enquiries about the Italian international but now it looks like former Azzurri boss Roberto Donadoni is anxious to bring the player to Bologna.



Ranocchia was once tipped as the new face of Italian football to follow in the footsteps of some legendary names such as Franco Baresi, Alessandro Nesta and Paolo Maldini. But a serious loss of form and injury saw him frozen out at the San Siro by a number of coaches which culminated in him heading out on-loan to Sampdoria in January 2016.



A return to Inter in the summer has not seen him break back into the starting XI and now it seems almost certain that he will be heading out of the club this month.