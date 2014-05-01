Simone Inzaghi as the man they want to succeed Slaven Bilic. After a season to forget at the London Stadium, Hammers chiefs are ready to make a change at the helm and the 41-year-old has emerged as their surprise number one choice.

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) writes that West Ham United have targeted Lazio coachas the man they want to succeed Slaven Bilic. After a season to forget at the London Stadium, Hammers chiefs are ready to make a change at the helm and the 41-year-old has emerged as their surprise number one choice.

The journal claims that a five-year-deal is on the table for the man who has guided Lazio to the brink of Europa League qualification and the final of the Coppa Italia whilst working on a shoestring budget. Inzaghi’s current deal in the Eternal City will expire at the end of the season but has an automatic renewal clause inserted in it that states that President Claudio Lotito can extend his stay until 2019.



Croatian Bilic has refused to be drawn into conversation over his future recently claiming that he will continue to fight for every point still available to the East London club this season.