West Ham v Arsenal: Latest team news and predicted line-ups

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to West Ham in what could be a tricky London derby.



Recent games and results haven’t been the best ones for the Gunners, who have failed to win a single game in their previous two outings. The defeat to Manchester United saw them slip away from the top four and the draw that they snatched against Southampton was enough only to propel them a point and a place above Tottenham.



West Ham will be on a high following this past weekend’s impressive and compact 1-0 win over Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, which happened to be the club’s maiden win under David Moyes. Ever since the former Man United boss took over the reins, the club had lost three games before the win over the Blues.



Arsene Wenger confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the Gunners will be without Aaron Ramsey due to the hamstring injury that the Welshman is current suffering from. Shkodran Mustafi too, will be a miss, but will return against Newcastle at the weekend.



The Hammers will still have the trio of Edemilson Fernandes, Jose Fonte and Sam Byram, but Cheikhou Kouyate could miss the game due to a hamstring problem and is a slight doubt.



Predicted line-ups



Arsenal: Cech, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Elneny, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette



West Ham: Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rice, Obiang, Antonio, Lanzini, Arnautovic, Carroll



Kaustubh Pandey