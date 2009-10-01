West Ham vs Chelsea: Confirmed lineups & live updates

West Ham vs Chelsea: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of West Ham vs Chelsea in the Premier League from the London Stadium.



West Ham have won just two of their last 22 Premier League games against Chelsea (D4 L16), losing both matches last season 2-1.



​Chelsea have lost three of their last six visits to West Ham United in all competitions (W3 D0 L3), losing in the League Cup and winning in the Premier League at the London Stadium last season.



​Half (4) of the eight Premier League defeats that Chelsea have suffered under Antonio Conte have been in London derby matches – Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace (twice) during the Italian’s reign.



West Ham United are now eight games without a win in the Premier League (W0 D3 L5), their worst such-run since December 2015. They haven’t gone nine successive games without a win in the top-flight since May 2011.



West Ham’s total of 10 points from their 15 games this season is their third worst-ever start to a league season; only in 1973-74 and 1976-77 (both nine points, based on three points for a win) have seen them win fewer at this stage.



This will be the 41st consecutive Premier League matchday in which David Moyes has started in charge of a team in the relegation zone, breaking the Premier League record. The previous highest tally was held by John Gorman in 1993/94 at Swindon Town (40 in a row).



David Moyes has won four of his last five Premier League home games against the reigning champions (L1) – indeed, he was won all three matches against Italian managers in charge of the reigning champions (Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Claudio Ranieri).



Eden Hazard has been directly involved in seven goals in his last eight Premier League games against the Hammers (four goals, three assists).



​Álvaro Morata has been involved in 13 goals for Chelsea within his first 14 Premier League appearances for the club (nine goals, four assists).



​Nine of Manuel Lanzini’s 15 Premier League goals for West Ham United have come in London derby matches (60%) – this includes two in his last two against Chelsea.



