West Ham want to sign former AS Roma target as a free agent
12 February at 14:17Serie A giants AS Roma had been linked with signing Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta last summer. The Argentinian defender was rumoured to be inches away from joining the giallorossi but his move to the Olimpico collapsed as Manchester City failed to sign a decent replacement for the 32-year-old.
Zabaleta’s contract with Manchester City runs until the end of the season but AS Roma have already signed a new right-back (Bruno Peres) and do not need the services of the Argentinean defender anymore. That’s why, according to the Daily Mail, West Ham are considering offer Zabaleta a chance to move to London if he fails to sign a new contract with his club.
Slaven Bilic is said to be an admirer of both Zabaleta and Sagna whose contract also expires in June. The Hammers’ tactician is willing to offer both defenders a contract in case they don’t put pen to paper on a new agreement to extend their stays at the Etihad Stadium.
