Serie A giants AS Roma had been linked with signing Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta last summer . The Argentinian defender was rumoured to be inches away from joining the giallorossi but his move to the Olimpico collapsed as Manchester City failed to sign a decent replacement for the 32-year-old.Zabaleta’s contract with Manchester City runs until the end of the season but AS Roma have already signed a new right-back (Bruno Peres) and do not need the services of the Argentinean defender anymore. That’s why, according to the Daily Mail , West Ham are considering offer Zabaleta a chance to move to London if he fails to sign a new contract with his club.​Slaven Bilic is said to be an admirer of both Zabaleta and Sagna whose contract also expires in June. The Hammers’ tactician is willing to offer both defenders a contract in case they don’t put pen to paper on a new agreement to extend their stays at the Etihad Stadium.