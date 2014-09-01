West Ham were offered Bayern sensation Renato Sanches,

The young Portuguese international had a huge impact at Euro 2016, but has failed to establish himself at Bayern Munich despite earning a

30 million move (plus plenty of bonuses) to the Allianz Arena.

"Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has," Sullivan said.

Gold expressed support for Coach Slaven Bilic despite the Hammers’ very difficult start to the season.

"As a Board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season."

"Overall Slaven is happy with the business we have done during the summer transfer window," Sullivan added. "We received the manager's wish-list before the window opened and we have managed to get the top four players on it.

Sanches was linked to the likes of Manchester United, Milan, Juventus and Arsenal as well as plenty of elite European clubs.