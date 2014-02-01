Barcelona are moving ahead with plans to sign Angel Di Maria

, with the offer from last summer to Paris Saint-Germain still standing at €45 million and €15m in bonuses.

Sport reports that the Argentina international may join the exclusive club of players to have played for both Real Madrid and Barca by moving back to Spain next month.

After Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's arrival in the French capital, Unai Emery has made the former Manchester United man merely a squad player.

The 29-year-old's arrival could spell the end of the Blaugrana's pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, who may prove too costly due to Liverpool's strong negotiating position.

By keeping Coutinho, Liverpool opens the door for a Mohamed Salah move to Real Madrid. He Anfield club won't want to lose both Coutinho and Salah in the same summer, and a lucrative offer from Madrid may move the needle.

The most notable member of the 'Clasico Club' is Luis Figo. His infamous return against Barcelona was highlighted (marred?) by a pig head thrown into the pitch as a threat.