What does the future have in store for Antonio Conte?

Antonio Conte will leave Chelsea at the end of the season – that much is clear. However, with his options seemingly decreasing at a rate of knots, it is far from clear where the Italian coach will be working come the start of July.



Several weeks ago, it seemed likely that he would join Paris Saint-Germain with a view to making the Ligue 1 leaders a more competitive force in the UEFA Champions League. However, reports have since emerged that Thomas Tuchel has accepted an offer from Nasser Al-Khelaifi and is set to take charge of Les Parisiens’ star-studded squad.



A move to one of the Spanish giants or indeed Bayern Munich is considered highly unlikely, while it is doubtful whether any of Italy’s biggest club sides will be looking to recruit a new tactician come the end of the season. Massimiliano Allegri, Maurizio Sarri, Eusebio Di Francesco, Luciano Spalletti and Gennaro Gattuso will probably all remain in their current jobs.



Therefore, unless there is a dramatic change of circumstances, the only vacancy Conte could fill would be that of the Italian national team coach – the job he walked away from two years ago in order to join the Stamford Bridge outfit.



It is, for the moment, unclear whether the former Juventus boss is interested in a return to international management or whether he might follow in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti by taking a sabbatical year in the hope that a more appealing position becomes available. Only time will tell what his next step will be.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)