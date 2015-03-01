What does the future holds for Juve's Dybala amidst Man Utd links?

Despite a brilliant start to the season the magic wore off rather quickly for Paulo Dybala who has since then lost his place in the starting line up with the Bianconeri.



Since Juve coach Allegri benched the former Palermo player rumours have been rife that La Joya is on his way out from the club with PSG, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all being linked with the player dubbed to be the 'new Messi.'



However despite the rumours that the El Clasico combatants are to fight it out over Dybala, it seems for now far more likely that Real Madrid try to snap up Eden Hazard from Chelsea whilst Barcelona have still not given up on Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.



As things stand, there are three paths which Dybala can take. The first one leads to Old Trafford in Manchester where José Mourinho would welcome him with open arms according to reports in the UK claiming that an €80 million offer is being prepared. The second one leads to Paris and PSG where rumour has it that Dybala's brother and agent Mariano is currently meeting with representatives from the Ligue 1 side to try to hash out a transfer.



The final path is a well known one which takes him back into the warmth of the Bianconeri fold who have no intentions in parting ways with their superstar for any price althought as Italian media outlet reports 'the rumours could tempt the player' who report further that there are no redemption clauses in Dybala's contract with Juventus. This means that whoever wants the player will have to sit down and negotiate with the Bianconeri on their terms.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)