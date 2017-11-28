What Gattuso appointment means for Barcelona
28 November at 12:15AC Milan have just hired Gennaro Gattuso as their new boss. The Italian tactician replaces Vincenzo Montella who was sacked by the rossoneri after a very disappointing start to the season.
With the January transfer window just around the corner, AC Milan are already laying out a plan to sign some reinforcements in the winter transfer window. One of the possible new signings of the Serie A giants, however, could be blocked by Gennaro Gattuso.
Barcelona ace Gerard Deulofeu is not having a great start to the season at the Camp Nou and his disappointing performances are convincing Barcelona to sell him as soon as the January transfer window opens.
According to Mundo Deportivo, however, the appointment of Gattuso would prevent the Spaniard from making return to the San Siro. Gattuso is not a fan of the talented winger and the sacking of Montella could mean the end of Deulofeu’s dream to rejoin the rossoneri.
Barcelona are open to sell the player at any price in the January transfer window and Deulofeu would have had more chances to return to his former club if Montella had stayed in charge of the club. The sacking of the aeroplanino and the appointment of Gattuso mean Barcelona are now desperate to find a club willing to match the player’s € 20 million release clause in the winter transfer window.
