What happened to Mesut Ozil? That's what Arsenal fans were asking last night. "Impalpable", "Coward", "But has he played?" The web is overcome by the controversy and irony of the performances of the German for the Gunners, who was probably the worst player on the field in the North London Derby with Tottenham. But the social media attention does not suffice, fans lost their patience: Ozil is gone, searching for the English capital to find the lost midfielder.

Beyond the irony, however, Arsenal's dissatisfaction is born from afar. Ozil's tendency is to disappoint when the level of challenge rises. With the exception of his goal against Chelsea in the 3-0 win, former Real Madrid man has never scored a big goal. He played badly against Manchester City and United, badly against Tottenham and even disastrous in the humiliating both legs of Champions League against Bayern Munich. The fans are no longer there, they want a leader who guarantees consistent performances.