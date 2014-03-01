Barcelona are still being tormented by the Andres Iniesta debacle. But what exactly happened?

​Barcelona keep claiming that they’ve reached an agreement in principle with the midfielder, only for Iniesta to deny that recently.

What if they were both right? Mundo Deportivo write today that there is email evidence that Barcelona did reach an agreement, but with Iniesta’s agent, not the player himself.



The club is in possession of an email (dated to the fifth of August) which confirms this.

Iniesta has never accepted those terms, however. Guess who is waiting in the wings? Juventus, who face Barca this evening in their Champions League opener.

Already linked to Iniesta before, the Turinese side would be delighted to strike a blow next and grab another ageing midfield ball-player. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

The veteran midfielder - who is playing less and less games because of injuries - has a deal which expires next summer.