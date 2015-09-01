What is Luciano Spalletti doing in Milan?

The Giallorossi Coach was dressed casually, and didn’t answer when he was asked about eventually taking over at either Inter or Milan.

The two local sides face off in the Derby della Madonnina this Sunday, in a game which used to have Scudetto or even Champions League implications, but which now may not even allow either side to qualify for the minor Europa League.

Linked to both sides (Inter more recently after their recent travails), the Tuscan Coach is certainly in demand.

Spalletti was rather blunt about the chances of staying in Rome recently, saying that he’d only do so if the team won a title. Six points behind Juventus, winning the Scudetto looks unlikely.

Could this have been some sort of meeting, or interview? Time will tell...