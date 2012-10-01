The latest reports confirm it: it’s Marseille, who haven’t approved the transaction for the man whom many think will be the replacement for M’Baye Niang.

The French international is now a Watford player, while Ocampos still belongs to Marseille, but the Ligue 1 club is hesitating because of fears over the amount of playing time the 22-year-old is set to get.

Milan have a good relationship with the Argentine’s entourage, but were expecting Marseille’s answer yesterday.

Milan are irritated, while agent Pablo Sabbag is working to persuade Les Phoceens.

Their issue? Ocampos is currently on a loan-to-buy deal with Genoa, and the Phoceens are set to be paid €7million if he manages 7 goals, €9m is he scores 9 and €11m if he manages 11.

Milan’s director of sport, Rocco Maiorino, is the only one who has waxed optimistic, however, claiming that “we’ve had talks with Genoa and with Ocampos’ agent. Everyone is in agreement”.