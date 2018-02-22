What Juve now need to win the Scudetto

Round 36 in Serie A is not yet complete and Juventus is one step away from the seventh consecutive Scudetto. The Bianconeri took home the three points against Bologna last night in a comeback effort after they fell behind due to a Simone Verdi penalty.



This afternoon Napoli were unable to hold onto a lead as they ultimately drew Torino 2-2. The difference in points between the Bianconeri and Napoli now stands at six with only two matchdays remaining. In the case of equal points, the head-to-head is the first tiebreaker (tied as both picked up 1-0 wins) and the second is goal differential.



The latter figure sees the Bianconeri ahead of Napoli (61 to 45) which means that they could also lose the next two matches because to win the Scudetto Napoli would need not only six points but also to recover 16 goals in just two games. The title race is virtually over.

