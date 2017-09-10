What Morata told Real Madrid before he left to Chelsea
11 September at 16:05Alvaro Morata has revealed what he told Real Madrid when he left for Chelsea, according to Spanish publication Don Balon via SportsBible.
Morata made the move to the reining Premier League champions for a club record €65m after Blues boss Antonio Conte missed out on target Romelu Lukaku, who ended up making the move to Manchester United.
Morata has settled in well at Stamford Bridge, scoring three goals in four games so far.
Zinedine Zidane opted to sell the 24-year-old, but Morata, according to Don Balon, told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez before he left the club that he would reject making the sale.
Strangely, too, Los Blancos have struggled in their opening three matches, with two draws and a win against Deportivo.
Draws against Levante and Valencia has also made the Madrid supporters alarmed, and the latest news surrounding Karim Benzema¸ suffered a hamstring injury during Madrid's 1-1 draw against Levante on Saturday, will heighten those doubts.
Go to comments