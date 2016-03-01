It’s been an exhausting week for Paul Pogba, who limped out of Manchester United’s Champions League against Basel after only 19 minutes with a muscular injury. The French midfielder was seen on crutches after the game, leading many to speculate on the extent of his injury. Now it’s also grown into an issue for Jose Mourinho, who was faced with questions regarding Pogba’s timetable to return to action after Man U’s 4-0 victory over Everton on the weekend.

12 DAYS OR 12 WEEKS? - When asked about Pogba’s injury timeframe, Mourinho’s response was, “I don’t know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days. Honestly, so any comment, any rumour is totally wrong, because we do not know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days.” Speculation had been growing that the injury would keep the 24 year old talent out of action for an extended time. Expanding on the severity of the injury, Mou told reporters, “It’s a muscular injury in the hamstring, but we have a normal procedure and wait a few more days, so it’s completely nonsense information.”

It will be a few days before Man U learn of the results of further tests on Pogba’s injury, but one thing is for certain. Very few, if any, injuries have a time frame of 12 days to 12 weeks for recovery. More than likely, the truth will be a couple days away.