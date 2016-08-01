What van Dijk-Liverpool means for Barcelona and Inter

As is the case with almost every transfer deal nowadays, Virgil van Dijk’s record breaking move from Southampton to Liverpool will have repercussions for clubs other than those two. Indeed, the Dutchman’s long-awaited switch could impact the plans of both Barcelona and Inter, if not in January then come the end of the season.



Along with both La Blaugrana and I Nerazzurri, the Merseyside giants also retain an interest in signing Lazio centre-back Stefan de Vrij. Arguably, their successful pursuit of van Dijk means they are unlikely to sign another high-profile defender next month, which may leave the door open for one of the continental sides to make a decisive swoop.



However, there is still a strong possibility of the ex-Feyenoord man leaving the Stadio Olimpico as a free agent next summer. Should this turn out to be the case, he is just as likely to join Jürgen Klopp’s team as he is to end up at Camp Nou or San Siro.



Given Lazio’s huge asking price for a man whose contract is up in six months, it seems unlikely he will move on before the campaign ends. That said, it is impossible to predict where his long-term future lies as Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito remains keen to keep him in Rome.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)