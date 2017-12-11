It turns out that Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a role to play in the fracas between Manchester United and Man City at Old Trafford.

Though the Sky Blues ran out 2-1 winners following a fascinating match, the two sides then engaged in an unseemly scuffle which resulted in Romelu Lukaku throwing a bottle at a member of City’s staff. Punches were thrown and insults flew as both sides had to be separated in the tunnels.

But what happened? It emerges that Ibra had a role, though a passive one, at the end of the game.

Marca claim that City’s staff shouted “You talk a lot, but you move little” after the final whistle.

Jose Mourinho apparently asked City for respect, but his Portuguese expressions didn’t go down well with Ederson, and insults quickly ensued.

Both sides could be punished for what happened. City will be the happier of the two sides, however, having created an eleven-point lead from their rivals at the top of the table.