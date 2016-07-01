‘When Dybala and Belotti played together...’

Paulo Dybala and Andrea Belotti will face each other in Juventus-Torino tonight but there has been a time when the Serie A stars used to play for the same team. The Argentinean and the Italian, in fact, used to play together for Palermo and former Palermo manager Beppe Iachini has revealed a couple of interested facts about their time in Sicily.



“They were 19 and had a huge desire to learn. After a few training I understood they would have become top class. Many thought Dybala was an attacking midfielder or a winger, but I’ve always thought he is a pure striker. I used to play him as a striker, he needed to be trusted at that time.”



“Belotti was not technically strong like Paulo but he could score goals like nobody. It was so easy for him to score goals, he only needed a few touches. He was always the right man at the right time.”



Juventus are a great team, the best in Italy. Torino, however, have improved a lot and can rely on Belotti. It was great for Torino to keep him in the summer.”

