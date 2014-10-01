Where would Dybala fit in Man Utd's lineup?

By: Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)

Reports are heavily linking out-of-favor Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala with a move to Old Trafford in the summer. As the rift between him and manager Max Allegri continues to grow deeper, a move away from Torino becomes more likely.



Manchester United and Juventus have an extremely rich (both in impact and currency) recent history on the transfer market with Paul Pogba’s monumental return to England two summers ago. A move for Dybala is entirely in the realm of possibility for the American-owned English giants.



With Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future uncertain following this season, Jose Mourinho is keeping an eye of trequartistas to fill his role next year. At the top of everyone’s list is certainly the Argentinian starlet. Playing behind Romelu Lukaku, alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and in front of Paul Pogba would give Dybala an embarrassment of riches, and send shivers across the Premier League.



Without a doubt, if those players can play to their potential, Pep Guardiola’s, likely, championship defending season will be much more difficult than he’d like it to be.

