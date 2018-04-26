

The two Italian fans have been arrested by the Italian police, accused of having attacked Liverpool supporter Sean Cox, who is currently fighting for his life. The English police managed to find the two involved, Filippo Lombardi, 21, and Daniele Sciusco, 29, as a group of Roma fans helped them to identify the supporters.

Both are in custody on charges of attempted murder and will be held for trial. According to initial investigations, they travelled to Liverpool on their own, and not with the ultras of Roma.



In addition to the two arrested, there are at least another eleven wanted by the police, They reportedly took part in the beating of the Irish Liverpool fan outside Anfield stadium. They could be traced already on their way back to Rome.