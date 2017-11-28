The Uruguayan reacted very badly to Barcelona having a fair goal be chalked off on Sunday night, calling referee Iglesias Villanueva a “sh***y dwarf” when he disallowed Lionel Messi’s goal.

The Blaugrana’s players swarmed around the referee when he didn’t validate the goal, despite replays showing that the ball had clearly crossed the line, following a blunder from goalkeeper Neto.

The Cules haven’t taken the call well, especially with the goal costing them two points after their game with Valencia ended 1-1.

"You are a coward, a sh***y dwarf!" Suarez yelled at the referee, before getting into spats with more Valencia players later on in the game.

The Uruguayan has been in hot water before, whether it was for racially abusing opponents, biting them or punching a ball off the line in a key World Cup quarter-final against Ghana.