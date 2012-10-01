The latest German teenage sensation to catch the eye: Jann-Fiete Arp, is on the radar of Inter Milan and Chelsea, reports say.

Currently 17, Arp has emerged as one of the Germany’s brightest Under-19 sensations, with many dubbing him to be Germany’s answer to Harry Kane. He has, despite being very young, become an important part of Markus Gisdol’s Hamburg side already, scoring twice in the Bundesliga.

Arp came close to joining Chelsea last summer, but ended up turning down the move to Stamford Bridge. Interest from the Blues hasn’t reduced one bit and they are likely to come calling for him once again, when Arp’s current deal at the Volksparkstadion expires at the end of the current season.

Even Inter Milan have joined the chase for Arp now and it is said that they have followed him since the Under-17 European Championship in Croatia last summer.

Arp has scored 12 goals in 10 appearances for the Under-17 Germany and impressed for the side in the recently concluded Under-17 FIFA World Cup in India.

Kaustubh Pandey