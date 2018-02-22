Who is Chelsea and Napoli target Aleksandr Golovin?

Chelsea and Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly eyeing up moves to sign CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin.



Golovin is current 21 and is a very versatile player, who can either play as a midfielder right behind the striker or up front or in either of the wide areas. This season, Golovin has appeared 23 times for CSKA, scoring four times and assisting twice. He made five appearances in the Europa League, scoring twice.



A Russian journalist Nobel Arustamian has revealed that Napoli are intersted in Golovin and contacts have been made by the club with a view of making an offer in the summer. Golovin is said to be valued at around 15 million euros by CSKA Mocow.



Born in Siberia, Golovin took his first steps in football by playing futsal in his initial years and was picked up by CSKA when he was 16 and had developed technically because of futsal. His playing style has drawn comparisons to former Manchester United star Andrei Kanchelskis and Leonid Slutsky and Fabio Capello have already praised him in the past.



It is said that if Chelsea do sign Golovin, they are likely to send him out on loan to Dutch side Vitesse, which will be managed by Slutsky himself next season.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)