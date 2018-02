Ferdinando Del Sole, attaccante della #Primavera



Ferdinando Del Sole has been included by Massimiliano Allegri in Juventus’ squad list for the upcoming game against Sassuolo. The 20-year-old made return to Juventus in the January transfer window after a six-month loan spell at Pescara.to strengthen their Primavera team.Del Sole, however, has had a few training sessions alongside Juventus senior squad due to the injuries of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa.The Italian winger scored a brace against in a friendly game played by Juventus against non-professional sideand Allegri has decided to give him a chance to join the bianconeri senior squad due to his lack of attacking options.Allegri has confirmed today that Federico Bernardeschi, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic are likely to start againstas he will be the first and only attacking option left in the bench for the Italian tactician.@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni in Turin