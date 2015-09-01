Who is Ferdinando Del Sole: the promising winger who could make Juve debut tomorrow
03 February at 22:15Ferdinando Del Sole has been included by Massimiliano Allegri in Juventus’ squad list for the upcoming game against Sassuolo.
The 20-year-old made return to Juventus in the January transfer window after a six-month loan spell at Pescara. While in Serie B Del Sole netted three goals and registered two assists in 14 appearances and the Old Lady decided to bring him back to Turin to strengthen their Primavera team.
Del Sole, however, has had a few training sessions alongside Juventus senior squad due to the injuries of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa.
The Italian winger scored a brace against in a friendly game played by Juventus against non-professional side Virtus Carpaneto on Thursday and Allegri has decided to give him a chance to join the bianconeri senior squad due to his lack of attacking options.
Allegri has confirmed today that Federico Bernardeschi, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic are likely to start against Sassuolo tomorrow which means Del Sole could have a chance to play a few minutes at some point during the game as he will be the first and only attacking option left in the bench for the Italian tactician.
