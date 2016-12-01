Who is Malcolm: Manchester United’s possible January signing

Bordeaux's Brazilian winger Malcom has been setting the Ligue 1 alight so far this season which has led to him being linked with a January transfer move to José Mourinho's Manchester United according to the Times.



According to the report Manchester United are preparing to make an offer just short of £30 million when the transfer window opens in January. Malcom arrived to Bordeaux from Brazilian club Corinthians during the 2016 January transfer window and has turned into an integral part of manager Jocelyn Gourvennec's squad. So far this season the 20 year old has scored seven goals and made five assists in 18 fixtures across all competitions.



Manchester United will have to be ready to fight Bordeaux tooth and nail to sign Malcom as the club's President Stephan Martin told French media outlet L'Equipe in no uncertain terms that Malcom will not be leaving the club in January.



"He will not leave this winter" martin said before answering if his mind would change if they were offered another player in exchange to which he sternly replied: "I don’t see that being in the interests of the club to do that. We’ve not spoken about it and it’s not something we’re working on."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)