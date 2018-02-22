Who is Marques, Barcelona’s next big thing

17-year-old Venezuelan youngster Alejandro Marques is being dubbed as the new next big thing at Barcelona.



Born in Caracas in 1999, Marques has been in impressive form this season for Barcelona's Under 19 side and helped the club win the UEFA Under-19 title and scored twice in the final against Chelsea. He also scored four times in the quarter-finals of the competitions, attracting eye balls from many. His playing style has drawn comparisons to Munir El-Haddadi, who is currently on loan at Alaves.



Marques' life story is a bit like a move. He left his home when he was 12 to escape the tortures of Nicolas Maduro's reign in Venezuela. After having trialled at Madrid and Valencia, he joined Espanyol, but soon joined Barcelona after doing a successful trial there before he joined a club called Jabac Terrassa, where he spent three seasons and became their highest goalscorer.



The Barcelona executives are aware of his talent and were close to making him join Girona on loan last season, but kept him to play him the Barcelona B side.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)