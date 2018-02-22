Who is Reo Griffiths, the Spurs starlet wanted by Leipzig?
28 February at 16:00Tottenham Hotspur teenager Reo Griffiths has emerged as one of the most highly sought after young players in Europe thanks to a series of impressive displays at Under-18 level over the last year or so. Indeed, according to the latest reports from ESPN, ambitious Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have emerged as serious contenders to secure his signature in the summer.
The 17-year-old striker has scored 24 goals in all competitions for the Spurs youth team this season, including 14 in the Under-18 Premier League. He also has three goals to his name in the prestigious UEFA Youth League. Shortly after his latest hat-trick against Reading, coach Scott Parker told the Lilywhites’ club website: “We had some good performances – Reo scored a hat-trick and it was a big, strong performance from him.”
Though he has yet to prove himself at Under-23 level, Spurs fans are growing increasingly excited about the player some are already touting as the next Harry Kane. Some are calling for him to be included in the squad for tonight’s FA Cup replay at home to Rochdale. However, it is unlikely that Mauricio Pochettino will want to rush his development given the array of talent already at his disposal.
Leipzig, who recently hired former White Hart Lane head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, are well aware of Griffiths’ undoubted potential although they are just one of several clubs across Europe who are monitoring his development. Time will tell whether he follows in the footsteps of Ademola Lookman, Jadon Sancho and Reece Oxford who have all opted to join Bundesliga clubs within the last year.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
