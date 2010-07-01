Who is West Ham target Francesco Vicari?

When SPAL took on Milan in week five of the Serie A campaign, fans weren’t the only ones filling the San Siro. During Milan’s 2-0 victory, SPAL centerback Francesco Vicari was being watched by scouts from Premier League side West Ham United.



The Londoners in attendance had the opportunity to watch the 23-year-old Roman work extremely hard, as the team’s lone centerback in a 3-5-2 formation, to keep the hosts at only two goals. In 90 minutes of work, Vicari’s side ceded 55% of possession to the Rossoneri and 15 shots on net. The dominance from Milan had more to do with SPAL’s weak team than Vicari’s performance.



West Ham has gotten off to one of their worst starts to any Premier League season. In only six matches, the Hammers have conceded a whopping 13 goals. Manager Slaven Bilic is desperately in need of defensive additions in January.



Vicari arrived to SPAL by way of Novara. After helping the Ferraran club to Serie A this season, he has scored one goal in seven matches, playing all but one minute. At Novara he took part in 68 matches, scoring one goal and assisting on another. But it’s not his offensive prowess, or lack thereof, that has Bilic interested.



Next, Vicari and SPAL take on Crotone who are level on points with four after six matches. Losing Vicari to a January transfer could doom them to an immediate return to Serie B.

Matthew Klimberg