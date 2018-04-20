Who will replace Conte at Chelsea if Luis Enrique joins Arsenal?
20 April at 23:15Arsene Wenger will no longer be Arsenal's coach as the manager has admitted that he will be leaving the gunners this summer. According to The Sun (via Mundo Deportivo), Arsenal are going to consider numerous candidates and one of these could very well be Luis Enrique. It seems like the e-Roma and Barcelona boss might very well be one of the leading candidates to replace Wenger.
Chelsea are another club who have had interest in Luis "Lucho" Enrique as Antonio Conte's future with the blues is in heavy doubt. What happens if Conte leaves Chelsea this summer and Luis Enrique signs with another team instead (like Arsenal for example)? Well then Maurizio Sarri could be more than just an idea for the blues. Juve's Max Allegri could also very well be a candidate as we will have to wait and see... . You can click on our gallery section to view 5 potential Chelsea coaching candiates (to replace Antonio Conte if he does leave).
Go to comments