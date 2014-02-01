Whoopsie, Adidas releases Italy World Cup ball: The images
01 February at 11:00If missing the 2018 World Cup wasn't enough, Adidas has compounded the indignation suffered by Italy and its fans by releasing a country-specific World Cup ball.
Modeled after the official Russian World Cup ball, the Telstar, Italy's replica comes with the familiar sky blue coloring with gold trim, and "Italia" written in white.
Rather than being a practical joke by some craven Adidas employee, the untimely ball is likely a consequence of the company's long production cycles.
Fear not, Italians, for you're not the only country which has suffered the indignation...
@MenInBlazers Dick's selling a US Soccer Telstar World Cup ball pic.twitter.com/LLBqLgxBn4— Mike Diodati (@MikeDiodati) November 22, 2017
