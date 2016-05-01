The future of Milan striker Suso remains uncertain. The 23-year-old, who is contracted to the Italian giants until 2019, was set to sign an extension towards the end of Silvio Berlusconi’s reign at the club having agreed a new deal with the then CEO Adriano Galliani which would see the players wages almost doubled to €2.5M - per-season.



After the new Chinese owners replaced the famous double-act at Casa Milan however, discussions on that potential new offer have not gained any momentum which has forced the Spaniard to reassess his future.



Suso has always maintained that his priority is to remain with the Rossoneri despite continued interest from Tottenham Hotspur. There could be another twist in the tale however, with the player now changing agents. The man who will be in charge of his affairs is Alessandro Lucci, the man who masterminded Leonardo Bonucci’s move from Juventus to the Rossoneri earlier this month.

