Why AC Milan won’t sign Romelu Lukaku

AC Milan are being linked with a summer swoop for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku who is negotiating a contract extension with Everton. The Belgian striker was said to be close to return to Chelsea last summer but the Premier League table leaders failed to reach economic agreement with the Toffees.



Chelsea are still interested in signing the player and so AC Milan are. Trouble is, the rossoneri will struggle to rack up the € 60/70 million they need to complete the signing of the Belgium International. Sources have told calciomercato.com that Everton’s minimum asking price will be in the region of € 70 million although reports in England claim the Toffees could demand up to € 100 million to sell the striker in the summer.



​Both transfer fees would be definitely too much for AC Milan’s finances given that the summer transfer budget will be around € 150 million.



In addition to that, Lukaku is close to agreeing terms on a new deal with Everton. Raiola’s contract talks with Everton are ongoing and the striker will get a huge pay rise with a new € 6-million-a-year salary.