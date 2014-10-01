Why Ajax starlet Dolberg would be a perfect signing for AC Milan and Man Utd
04 May at 13:25Ajax starlet Kasper Dolberg is probably one of the most exciting strikers around Europe. The 19-year-old has 20 goals and eight assists in 44 appearances with Ajax and he has imposed himself as one of the most promising strikers in the Old Continent alongside Monaco’s Kylian Mbappé.
The Denmark starlet has been linked with moves to Napoli and Juventus but the Old Lady has currently retired from the race to sign him. Ajax have slapped € 30 million price-tag on their exciting starlet but the Lancers’ spectacular campaign could see the player’s price rise over the next few months.
Napoli, however, are not the only Serie A club interested in signing the 19-year-old as AC Milan and AS Roma could also try to sign Dolberg in the summer, calciomercato.com’s Federico Albrizio has exclusively learned.
AC Milan are looking for a new centre-forward and although they have made Alvaro Morata and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their summer transfer priorities, both the Spain and the Gabon star would cost the rossoneri more than € 70 million. Dolberg’s price-tag would be less than that and AC Milan could consider signing the Danish striker in the summer. The signing of Dolberg will be a perfect one for AC Milan given that Dolberg is one of Europe’s most promising strikers and he could give the rossoneri a fresh start after the reign of Carlos Bacca who may leave the San Siro at the end of the season.
AS Roma are also looking for a classic centre-forward as a back-up for Edin Dzeko who will be the only giallorossi striker next season given that Francesco Totti will retire at the end of the season.
Premier League clubs are also interested in the exciting striker. Both Liverpool clubs will be looking for a new centre-forward in the summer as the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Romelu Lukaku are likely to leave Anfield Road and Goodison Park.
Manchester United will also make huge changes in their attacking department. José Mourinho would have signed a new striker even if Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have not picked up a knee injury, but the injury of the Swede may force the Special One to sign not one but two centre-forwards with Dolberg who would be reliable enough as Utd’s first-choice striker or as a back-up for Antoine Griezmann or Andrea Belotti who are said to be the Red Devils’ primary striking targets for the summer.
