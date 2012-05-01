Why Andrea Belotti is a better striker than Gonzalo Higuain right now

Juventus face Torino at the Allianz Stadium tonight with the spotlight that will be on Gonzalo Higuain and Andrea Belotti. They are both great strikers, among the best in Europe. The Argentinean has a surgical shot, the Italian’s strength is definitely his strongest point. They know they can score anytime and their teammates know it too.



Right now, however, it is fair to say that Andrea Belotti is better than Gonzalo Higuain.

First of all, Belotti is living one of the best moments of his career, whilst Higuain seems really nervous also due to Argentina call-up snub and Belotti’s state of mind seems to be the best one to face an important game like the derby.



Right now Higuain is not as surgical as he used to be. Against Sassuolo he missed a couple of very good chances, whilst Belotti, against the same team, scored a stunning bicycle-kick goal that is already one of the candidates for the best goal of the season. Belotti’s self-confidence could make the difference in the Derby della Mole tonight, whilst Higuain must rebuild his self confidence and tonight’s game may not be the best game to do it.



​Higuain has also been struggling to find links with the rest of the team of late. Especially during the big games against Lazio and Barcelona, the Argentinean failed to create any sort of trouble to his opponents. Belotti, on the other hand, fits perfectly with the rest of Torino squad as he is not only a brilliant finisher but he also helps the rest of his teammates to build the action. The Italian has five goals in six games in all competitions so far this season and in this moment he seems to be a better and more useful player than Gonzalo Higuain.



Tonight’s game, however, could change the perspective we have. The Allianz Stadium clash is the perfect game to name the best striker between Belotti and Higuain at the moment.



Matteo Quaglini, translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni