Why Arsenal have an advantage over Inter and Juve in Serie A starlet race
31 March at 17:00Inter and Juventus have recently emerged as possible suitors for Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, 21, who joined the zebrette youth sector in 2014 from Slavia Prague. The talented centre midfielder has one goal in two appearances with senior Czech Republic national team and has managed four goals and as much assists in 22 appearances in his first Italy’s top flight season.
Although Juventus and Inter have also been scouting the promising midfielder, Arsenal have an advantage over the Serie A giants as the player has recently told Tuttomercatoweb that he wants to test himself outside of Italy one day.
"I want to play abroad, to try some new experience. I'm curious, I want to know other things," Jankto said. "I certainly do not see myself in Italy too long, certainly not up to 25 years”, Yankto said.
Yankto netted one of his four Serie A goals against Juventus this season and the Serie A giants are said to be monitoring his performances since the day he managed to score one goal against Italy and Juve legendary goalkeeper Gigi Buffon. Arsenal, however, seem to be in pole position to sign the player given his will to play abroad.
