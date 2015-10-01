Arsenal are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bild confirm today.

The Gabonese striker and former Milan reject is not getting on with the Yellow & Black, and has been linked to a move to China of late, as well as the Premier League.

Bild believe that the Gunners’ interest in Auba is good news for Manchester United, who are very interested in signing Chilean star Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners were willing to sell the Chilean in the summer, but only if they could replace him.

The signing of Auba could well break the deadlock here. The Gunners need goals and creativity, and the former Monaco player has it in bundles, nabbing 21 goals in 21 games in all comps this season.

The only issue is that Borussia, who are struggling this season and have already crashed out of the Champions League, need to replace his goals. Olivier Giroud isn’t a popular option, but Bild claim that Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea is being considered instead.