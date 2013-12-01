Barcelona were said to have identified the replacement forwho left the Nou Camp last season with no replacements signed by the LaLiga giants. Luis Enrique has been adapting Sergi Roberto in that position but the Spaniard has had some highs and lows playing on the right flank instead of in the middle of the pitch.According to a number of reports in Spain, Cancelo was the priority target of Barcelona with the Portuguese star that should have become Dani Alves’ permanent replacement from the 2017/18 campaign.Trouble is, Cancelo has been struggling to live up to expectations with Valencia and is being putting down some highly disappointing performances with the LaLiga side this season.Cancelo, a Portugal International, has only one assist in 27 appearances with Valencia this season.