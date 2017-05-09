Why Barcelona interest in Chelsea target is good news for Arsenal
09 May at 18:30Monaco star Bernardo Silva is one of the most wanted footballers in Europe as the Portugal International is having a stunning season with the Ligue1 table leaders having scored ten goals and registered 12 assists in 54 appearances with the Monegasques.
Several top European clubs are being linked with making an offer for the talented 22-year-old who is contracted with Monaco until 2020.
According to a report of Mundo Deportivo Barcelona have also set sights on Bernardo Silva as the blaugrana could be looking at a possible replacement for Arda Turan who is said to be considering leaving the Camp Nou with Arsenal an Inter interested.
The Spanish newspaper claims in its online edition that Bernardo Silva is not one of Barcelona’s priorities although the player is being considered as a possible striking reinforcement as he can either play as attacking midfielder or winger just like the Turkey star.
Marco Reus and Angel Di Maria are also being added to the blaugrana shopping list and if Barcelona manage to sign any of these three players that could be extremely good news for Arsenal as the Gunners could have one more chance to sign Arda Turan.
