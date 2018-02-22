Why Bonaventura contract extension is a priority for AC Milan
30 April at 12:20The contract extension of midfield star Giacomo Bonaventura is soon to become a priority for AC Milan, CalcioMercato understand.
The 28-year-old Italian Bonaventura joined Milan from fellow Serie A rivals in the summer of 2014 and has done well for the club since then. While the recent times have been uncertain, he has impressed for the rossoneri this season, scoring seven times and assisting once in 28 appearances in the Serie A.
CalcioMercato can understand that Milan will soon see Bonaventura's contract extension as a priority for the club and Rino Gattuso.
It is believed that Bonaventura is very happy with how his four years at the club have gone by and while he has endured tough times in the last two seasons, he is happy to extend his stay further.
Rino Gattuso sees the Italian as one of the five most important players in the side and wants to make sure that his contract at the club is extended while his current deal expires in the summer of 2020.
The interest from Roma and the manouvers of Mino Raiola can trouble Milan and hence, they want to start operations into an extension as soon as the season ends.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
