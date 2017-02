Chelsea,are all being linked with a summer move for Atalanta starlet Andrea Conti. The Italian right-back has four goals and as much assists in 25 games in all competitions with La Dea and is considered one of Italy’s most promising defenders at the moment.Napoli and a first-option clause to sign him in the summer but the player’s agent has suggested that Napoli are not leading the race to sign him at the end of the season.Mario Giuffredi, in fact, has told Radio Kiss Kiss and in the same role ofwho Napoli’s first choice-right back and also features in Giuffredi’s client-list.“Conti and Hysaj can’t play in the same squad. They are both right-backs and although Conti can also play as attacking winger in place of Callejon, that would not be his natural position.”​Juventus and Chelsea are long time admirers of the 22-year-old and after his agent’s words the two European giants are probably leading the race to seal the transfer of the talented Italian starlet.