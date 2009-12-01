Why Chelsea and Juve are leading the race to sign Italian starlet despite Napoli first-option clause
27 February at 13:30Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli are all being linked with a summer move for Atalanta starlet Andrea Conti. The Italian right-back has four goals and as much assists in 25 games in all competitions with La Dea and is considered one of Italy’s most promising defenders at the moment.
Napoli and a first-option clause to sign him in the summer but the player’s agent has suggested that Napoli are not leading the race to sign him at the end of the season.
Mario Giuffredi, in fact, has told Radio Kiss Kiss that his agent can’t play in the same team and in the same role of Elseid Hysaj who Napoli’s first choice-right back and also features in Giuffredi’s client-list.
“Conti and Hysaj can’t play in the same squad. They are both right-backs and although Conti can also play as attacking winger in place of Callejon, that would not be his natural position.”
Juventus and Chelsea are long time admirers of the 22-year-old and after his agent’s words the two European giants are probably leading the race to seal the transfer of the talented Italian starlet.
Go to comments