Why Chelsea and Tottenham hope that Fiorentina don't qualify for Champions League
30 January at 17:15Premier League duo Tottenham and Chelsea will hope that Fiorentina don't qualify for the Champions League this season, with young Federico Chiesa a reported target for them.
The 20-year-old Chiesa has been one of La Viola most impressive performers this season and in 21 Serie A appearances, has scored four times and has racked up a tally of two assists. A host of clubs, including Inter, Napoli and both Spurs and Chelsea have drawn links with the Italian already.
Gazzetta dello Sport write that the situation at Fiorentina can well play a role in making them finish outside the top four this season and that will enable Chiesa to seal a move away from the club. There is a talk of the club being sold, with the relationship of the fans with co-owner Andrea Della Valle now having hit rock-bottom already.
There are no potential buyers, as things stand. But the possibility of giving a green light to buidling the new stadium in the next six months can attract buyers as well. Signing better players will do the same, with Dabo on his way to the La Viola.
A failure to sort out the ownership issues can play a role in spoiling the club's Champions League hopes and will eventually mean an exit for Chiesa, with Spurs and Chelsea monitoring him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
