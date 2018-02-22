The current football season is reaching its climax around Europe but for Sporting Directors all over the continent, thoughts are turning to possible reinforcements ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.



Alisson Becker.





It could be an interesting summer on the goalkeeping front, with many changes planned at some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs. None more so than at Real Madrid, where President Florentino Perez has his eye firmly fixed on Roma custodian

The 25-year-old has been the talk of the town in Serie A this year, and despite being one of the Giallorossi’s lowest paid players, the Brazilian’s performances have thrown him into the transfer spotlight.



Reports in the peninsula suggest that Real will offer Roma €60M for his services; an amount that Corriere dello Sport suggests, would give Giallorossi Sporting Director, Monchi, food for thought.





Roma’s qualification into the last eight of the Champions League means they won’t be obliged to off-load some of their big name stars this summer, although Financial Fair-Play restrictions may force Monchi’s arm… eventually.



Keylor Navas, going in the opposite direction.





There have been suggestions that Los Blancos may even be prepared to do a cash plus player exchange with the Italian’s, with current Bernabeu number one,, going in the opposite direction.

Perez is now believed to have given up the chase for Manchester United’s David De Gea and more importantly, from Chelsea’s point of view, on Thibaut Courtois. Suspect performances from the Belgian international against Real’s bitter rivals Barcelona, is believed to have been the catalyst for the change in direction.









The 25-year-old loves the Spanish capital having played there for Atletico and the decision by their city neighbours to pursue Alisson, could see Courtois back at the club he spent three years on-loan at from 2011-2014.

Jan Oblak, is understood to be a major summer transfer target for Arsenal. Oblak, who has also been courting interest at Old Trafford, is one of the best in the business and whether Arsene Wenger remains in charge at The Emirates or not, The Gunners are ready to loosen the purse strings this summer in an attempt to get back into the Premier League hierarchy.





So what of their number one shot-stopper Peter Cech? Well, with one-year left on his contract, Arsenal will look to get the best deal possible at the end of the current campaign and in what could be another twist in this tale, Roma may be ready to offer the Czech international a new experience in Italy.









The 35-year-old has made no secret in the past that he would like to experience a new culture and cited Serie A as a championship he would like to play in. Having already reaped the rewards of having another former Gunners keeper, (Wojciech Szczesny) in their squad, Monchi may see Cech as a great short-term fix at a competitive price.

So a summer of goalkeeping changes looks to be on the cards; in West London however, Chelsea could be the ones left without a big-name between the posts.







Steve Mitchell

@barafundler